Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

SIGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $7.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $541.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.64. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

