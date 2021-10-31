Deutsche Bank AG Invests $232,000 in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $776.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.