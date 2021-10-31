Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 14,616 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,738 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAVS opened at $2.87 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 4.70.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

