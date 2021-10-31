Deutsche Bank AG Sells 245 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NVE were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVE by 56.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $67.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

