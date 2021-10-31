Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

