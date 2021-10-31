Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,514 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.68, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.16. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $41.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.18.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

