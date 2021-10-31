DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $675.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stephens increased their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.00.

DXCM stock opened at $623.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.53. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $627.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

