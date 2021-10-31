DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $582.92 and last traded at $581.88, with a volume of 13237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $570.32.

The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.00.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

