DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the September 30th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFPH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFPH opened at $10.00 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

