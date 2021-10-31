Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGEAF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378. Diageo has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.