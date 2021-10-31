Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS DLGNF remained flat at $$80.41 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 1.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $317.76 million for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.72%.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets.

