Diamond 24 Hour Volume Reaches $41,466.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.42 or 0.00005547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $41,466.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001649 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00045463 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,640,130 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

