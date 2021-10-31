Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Raymond James

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.67.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.95. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

