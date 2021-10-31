Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 15,161 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,510,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,819,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 755,397 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,221,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.