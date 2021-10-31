Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.07 Million Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.11% of Shore Bancshares worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,172,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.