Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Regis were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Regis by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Regis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Regis in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Regis in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.78.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

