Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 134,209 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,974,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 134,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Limelight Networks worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LLNW. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

LLNW stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $377.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.