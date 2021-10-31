Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,124 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 208.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 364,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,812 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 39.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 662,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 187,385 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 25.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares during the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.