Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,044 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.35% of Escalade worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Escalade by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,837 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 38.5% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 93,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Escalade by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Escalade in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $257.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Escalade, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Escalade had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods or Escalade Sports segment, which contains different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation and fitness products.

