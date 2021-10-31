Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given New GBX 325 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 348.14 ($4.55).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

LON:DLG opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 297.39. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Also, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.