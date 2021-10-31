Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.21

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.21 and last traded at $129.91, with a volume of 241818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

