Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $121.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for growth. A gradual economic recovery and improved consumer spending is providing an impetus to its sales volume. The company's strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. A solid financial position enables it to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will restrict the margins. Provision for loan losses bothers remain a concern. Its third-quarter earnings of $3.54 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.5% on increased revenues, new account growth and a consistently strong credit performance.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, upgraded Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.41.

DFS opened at $113.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,224. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 45.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

