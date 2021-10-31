dKargo Trading 6.6% Higher This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. dKargo has a market cap of $157.63 million and $93.69 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dKargo alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00227383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dKargo Profile

DKA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.