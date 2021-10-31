dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 30th total of 163,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DMYQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,604. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

