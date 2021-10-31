Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 308.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,232 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of Dolby Laboratories worth $19,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,449,196. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

