Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

