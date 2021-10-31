Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOMO. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 2.92. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

