Dotmoovs Trading 48.4% Higher This Week (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Dotmoovs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $17.78 million and approximately $989,006.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

