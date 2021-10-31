DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Down to $16.90

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.90, but opened at $16.35. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 2 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDI shares. Northland Securities started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

