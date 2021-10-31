Douglas Donovan Murphy Acquires 10,000 Shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,491,240.60.

Douglas Donovan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$28,550.00.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

