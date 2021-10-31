Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $972.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

