Dovu Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $18.53 million and approximately $244,299.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dovu has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00224342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00096227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (CRYPTO:DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.