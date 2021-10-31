Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of ETR DRW3 traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €68.10 ($80.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a fifty-two week high of €82.70 ($97.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.35. The company has a market cap of $691.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.65.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

