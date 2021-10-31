Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,444.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $143,444.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00070251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00073943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,621.63 or 1.00174161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.00 or 0.06962585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00023003 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.