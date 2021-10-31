DURECT (DRRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect DURECT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.25. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DURECT stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DURECT were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

