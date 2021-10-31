DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €41.90 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWS. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.49 ($49.99).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.37 and a 200-day moving average of €38.10. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

