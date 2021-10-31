Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of DX opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $605.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.