Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $927,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 89.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.50 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

