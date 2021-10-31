Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY21 guidance at $1.30-$1.32 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Easterly Government Properties stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

