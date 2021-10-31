Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

