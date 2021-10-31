easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 927 ($12.11) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 623 ($8.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.04 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 718.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,563.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders acquired a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

