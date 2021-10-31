Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $163.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $164.76. 1,678,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. Eaton has a 52 week low of $102.28 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

