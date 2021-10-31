Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post sales of $5.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $18.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $31.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 858,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,184. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.