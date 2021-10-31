Elamachain Reaches Market Cap of $3.89 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 31st. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $787,797.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elamachain has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00220938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00097029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

