Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Elanco Animal Health worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,539,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,939,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,350,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 495,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

