Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $1,057,750.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESTC stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.14.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Elastic by 95.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Elastic in the first quarter worth $220,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

