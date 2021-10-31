Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EFN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

TSE EFN opened at C$13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.95. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$11.72 and a 12 month high of C$15.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

