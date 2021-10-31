Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $5,392,039.77 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80.

On Monday, August 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $28,010,192.50.

On Thursday, August 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $254.76 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $243.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

