Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%. On average, analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EARN opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

