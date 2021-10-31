Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in October

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Ellomay Capital worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELLO remained flat at $$28.79 during trading hours on Friday. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

